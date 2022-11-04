Cam Akers practices with Rams, but Sean McVay won't say if the running back will play

Cam Akers has not played since the Rams' home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 9. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Cam Akers will practice with the Rams for the second consecutive day, but coach Sean McVay said Friday that the running back’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not been determined.

“Just seeing how he feels physically, and then just looking at his ability to digest everything,” McVay said during a news conference before practice.

Akers, a third-year pro, rejoined the Rams on Thursday after being estranged from the team for more than two weeks because of what McVay had described as an internal issue. Neither McVay nor Akers provided details, but defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Thursday said, “We had a disagreement. Cam and our system, right?”

McVay, speaking with reporters for the first time since Akers’ return, said he was glad to have Akers back with the team.

"We’re a better team when he ends up being the guy that we know,” McVay said, adding, “Sometimes you've got to be able to work through things and have good conversations. ... The most important thing for us is he's back.”

Akers last played on Oct. 9 in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams defeated the Carolina Panthers and lost to the San Francisco 49ers during Akers’ absence, dropping their record to 3-4.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who like Akers played at Florida State and shares the same agent, said “what was best for Cam” had been his main concern.

“Regardless of how it was going to play out, what was going on, all the little details. … I’m supporting Cam,” Ramsey said. “If he’s able to play a significant amount of snaps and get the ball and do what everybody knows what he’s capable of doing then that’s better for the team.”

McVay said Ra’Shaad Samples will continue to coach running backs. Thomas Brown, as assistant head coach, will be involved at times to “maximize” his history with the position group, McVay said.

Akers, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and rookie Kyren Williams are other running backs on the roster. Ronnie Rivers started last Sunday’s game against the 49ers after being elevated to the practice squad for the second game in a row.

Williams has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He returned to practice last week but was not activated against the 49ers. McVay said Williams’ status for the game against the Buccaneers has not been determined.

Receiver Cooper appears recovered from an ankle injury suffered against the 49ers and will play against the Buccaneers. Receiver Van Jefferson and center Brian Allen will be listed as questionable because of knee issues, but both are expected to play Sunday, McVay said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.