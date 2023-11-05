Cam Akers leaves Falcons game; ruled out with ankle injury

The hits just keep coming for the Minnesota Vikings’ offense. First they lost starting quarterback Jaren Hall to a concussion. Then KJ Osborn left the game after suffering a concussion of his own. Now, running back Cam Akers has been carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury.

Akers was injured late in the third quarter with the Vikings driving down the field. Akers caught a ball over the middle of the field and was wrenched down awkwardly. He was able to come off the field under his own power, but did so gingerly. After being looked at on the sidelines, Akers was carted back to the locker room for further evaluation and ruled out.

Akers has been splitting time with fellow running back Alexander Mattison all game, and has been the more efficient option on the ground today, accounting for 25 yards on eight carries to Mattison’s 26 yards on 12 carries.

With Akers out, the bulk of the work on the ground will fall on the shoulders of Mattison. It should also be noted that Akers was the emergency quarterback for today, so if anything happens to Josh Dobbs for the remainder of the game, Minnesota will be in a real bind.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire