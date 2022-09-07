Cam Akers: I know I’m healthy; everyone else will see Thursday

The Rams list Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson as co-starters at running back with rookie Kyren Williams behind them. The question is: How will the team use its running backs?

The only thing Akers expects is “a lot of touchdowns.”

Williams missed time at the beginning of camp with a foot injury, and Akers and Henderson recently sat out for two weeks with what Sean McVay called “soft-tissue injuries.” None of the three were on the injury report this week.

“I know I’m healthy,” Akers said, via Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. “Everybody else will just get to see (Thursday). I’m not trying to go show anybody that I’m healthy. I’m just going to play my game.”

Akers missed most of last season after tearing his Achilles. He returned in time to play the regular-season finale as well as the team’s four postseason games.

In the 2021 postseason, he rushed for 172 yards and caught eight passes for 76 yards. He didn’t look like he did in 2020.

But he expects to return to his 2020 form, giving the Rams a good problem to have with three good options at the position.

“As far as how the games unfold, you guys know,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We have plans, but we never just pigeonhole ourselves into one plan. But when both those guys are involved, good things are happening for the Rams.”

