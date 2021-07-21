Cam Akers injury, bargain RBs with RB1 potential & second-year WRs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

This episode is all about finding hidden gems, whether that means identifying breakout WRs before the season begins or picking the right backup RB to stash on your bench for later in the year.

Scott Pianowski is joined by Corbin Young of Fantrax, RotoViz, FantasyData and Roto Underworld to break down the Cam Akers’ injury news and discuss what comes next for the Los Angeles Rams and their running attack, which leads into a discussion about how to find backup RBs that just need an opportunity to put up big fantasy numbers.

Which WRs are ready for breakout seasons? Is there a formula for predicting success in second-year WRs? And what type of production can be expected from Kyle Pitts in his first NFL season?

Check out this conversation if you’re looking to find some late-round gold in your upcoming fantasy draft.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts