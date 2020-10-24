Cam Akers is going the extra mile to practice ball security

The quickest way for even the best running backs to land on the bench is by putting the football on the ground. Cam Akers hasn’t fumbled yet in the NFL, but he’s doing what he can to make sure it doesn’t happen.

One way to do that? Carry a football around at all times.

That’s something Akers has done with the Rams, walking around the facility with it in his arms, and even carrying it to his car when it’s time to head home. He was asked about it on Friday and explained why he always has a football with him.

“Just holding it. Just having the ball with me at all times. Trying to just get a feel for it, making sure I’ve got it secure. Just practicing what we preach as a team,” he said.

Akers has always carried a football around with him, but not with the mindset of practicing ball security. He’s become more aware of that this year, though, with it being his first professional season.

“I have always done it. I’ve always walked around with a football,” he said. “Not necessarily being critical with it, but I’ve always walked around with it.”

Akers did have some fumbling troubles in training camp and the Rams’ scrimmages, but he has yet to put it on the ground yet during the regular season – even though he’s only had 27 touches thus far.