Cam Akers enjoys wildcat plays, but ‘it’ll be more fun when I’m able to throw it’

Sean McVay changed things up a bit in the Rams’ playoff loss to the Packers in January, deploying a few wildcat plays for running back Cam Akers. A former high school quarterback, Akers is more than capable of throwing the ball, but he only attempted rushes out of the unique formation.

It worked on one occasion when Akers pounded it into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown, and after the game, McVay hinted at more wildcat plays possibly being added in 2021. Akers was asked recently by Mitch Goldich of Sports Illustrated how he likes the wildcat plays and he seems to be all for it.

He’ll like them even more once he’s able to throw it to keep the defense guessing.

“It’s fun, man. It’ll be more fun when I’m able to throw it,” he said.

Goldich naturally asked if the Rams have been practicing such plays, but Akers wouldn’t reveal their plans.

“If I told you that, it wouldn’t be fun no more. We just gotta see,” he said.

If the Rams do continue using wildcat formations, it’d only be smart for them to let Akers throw a few passes when the defense isn’t expecting it. Having that wrinkle on offense can only help open things up, especially in the red zone.