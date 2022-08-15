Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson not practicing with soft tissue injuries

Rams running backs back Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson did not practice Monday and won’t until they can go “full speed” in team drills, coach Sean McVay said.

Akers and Henderson have what McVay described as “soft-tissue injuries.”

McVay did not set a timeline for when either player might return.

In the meantime, Kyren Williams and Jake Funk are getting most of the work.

Akers missed most of last season after tearing his Achilles. He returned in time to play the regular-season finale as well as the team’s four postseason games.

In the 2021 postseason, he rushed for 172 yards and caught eight passes for 76 yards.

Henderson had a soft tissue injury during organized team activities, and McVay said then it was something Henderson “pushed through last season that crept back up.” Henderson missed five games in 2021, one with a rib injury and four with an MCL sprain. He also had a quadriceps strain before Week 13 but played through it.

He had career highs last season with 178 touches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.

