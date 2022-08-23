Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. still day-to-day, unclear if they’ll practice vs. Bengals

Rams running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. have been sidelined from practice for more than a week after both suffered soft-tissue injuries. Sean McVay said at the time that they’d be held out until they’re 100%, not risking further injury to the team’s top two backs.

Even a week later, it remains unclear when the two of them will return. McVay said Monday that they’re still considered day-to-day and he isn’t sure if they’ll practice against the Bengals on Wednesday and Thursday.

McVay clearly wants them on the field and believes they need the practice before the season begins, but he doesn’t want to cause any setbacks in their rehab.

“I think we’re just taking it a day at a time,” McVay said. “I know those guys want to be out here, and so do we. We want them out there and they need to be able to get out there and get the work, but not at the expense of setting themselves back even further. It truly is kind of a day-to-day thing with them.”

McVay hasn’t said exactly what their injuries are but they weren’t believed to be serious. Even if they’re only minor, the season opener is just over two weeks away, so they have limited time to get back on the field before facing the Bills.

In the meantime, Kyren Williams, Trey Ragas and Jake Funk will handle the bulk of the work at running back.

