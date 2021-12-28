Cam Akers could to make season debut Sunday vs. Ravens

Cam Akers is on the verge of doing something incredible. Just five months after tearing his Achilles, the second-year running back could suit up for the Rams on Sunday against the Ravens.

It would be a stunning recovery from a severe injury that typically sidelines a player from 10-12 months. But Akers has made his way back in half that time, getting healthy enough and in shape to potentially play in Baltimore this week.

And that’s not due to the Rams rushing him back with Darrell Henderson Jr. landing on injured reserve. He’s just about ready to play right now.

“I don’t think it changes anything because you still want to be really smart with him, but there is a possibility that he plays this week,” McVay said of whether Henderson’s injury increases the urgency for Akers to play. “He looked really good last week in practice, did a nice job. Want to make sure that we’re smart, checking all the boxes. But I mean, this guy is an impressive guy. He sure looked like he was capable of potentially playing last week. But just with the minimal opportunities we’ve had to practice and how you want to be smart about going about that process and procedure. Those are independent of one another, but there is a chance that Cam plays this week.”

Akers hasn’t played since the Rams’ postseason loss to the Packers in January, but he was a stud when he was healthy during their stretch run. Adding him to a backfield that already features Sony Michel makes for a dangerous combination, one that takes a lot of pressure off of Matthew Stafford and the passing game.

