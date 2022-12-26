Cam Akers' best plays from career-high 3-TD game Week 16
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers' best plays from his career-high 3-touchdown game on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers' best plays from his career-high 3-touchdown game on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback delivered one of the best post-game interviews you'll find after the team's win over the Dolphins.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead at halftime before the Steelers rallied for the win.
The up-and-down year for the Raiders will force the team to make a quick decision for 2023. Is quarterback Derek Carr in or out? Saturday night’s three-interception performance has once again renewed questions as to whether he should remain with the team. And, as explained at the time his latest contract was completed, the Raiders [more]
Against a playoff-caliber defense, the 49ers played a well-rounded game and earned high marks for their win over the Commanders.
The Steelers are holding onto a slight shot at the playoffs.
And while head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized Tagovailoa alone wasn’t at fault for blowing this game, the quarterback’s decision-making undoubtedly contributed. He knew that.
Patrick Queen isn't interested in a flexed-out game against the Steelers.
This is too good! #GoBlue
One week after being heckled by a Raiders fan during his first-ever NFL game, Jerry Edmond was given VIP treatment by Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium.
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.