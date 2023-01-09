Cam Akers' best plays from 128-yard game Week 18
Watch Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers' best plays from his 128-yard game in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Playoff races are coming to an end across the NFL. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Steve Wilks might've needed another impressive result in Week 18 to get closer to the Panthers' HC job. Well, he got it.
The beginning of Sam Howell's career was quite promising. Without knowing where it goes next, he's at least off to a strong start.
The Panthers are reportedly interviewing former Colts HC Frank Reich for their vacant HC role.
Week 18 represents the final chance for several NFL teams to secure their playoff spot and keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers in NFL's Week 18
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
With Week 18 nearly over, the Packers need to win Sunday night, otherwise Seahawks get NFC's final wild card.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.