Cam Akers out again in Week 8 as Rams try to trade him

Cam Akers will miss his second straight game for the Rams despite being fully healthy. Sean McVay said Friday that Akers will be held out against the 49ers on Sunday as the Rams attempt to trade the running back before Tuesday’s deadline.

Akers also missed Week 6 against the Panthers, which led to Darrell Henderson Jr. once again being the starter. McVay has already said the Rams are attempting to trade Akers and give him a fresh start, so they’re not going to risk him suffering an injury and thus lowering his trade value.

Henderson and Malcolm Brown will handle the bulk of the work again in the backfield, with Ronnie Rivers also playing a role as the third option.

The Rams haven’t ruled out Akers returning to the team, but it seems like that he’ll be traded.

