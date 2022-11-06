Cam Akers to be active vs. Bucs but his role is TBD

Cam Akers will not sit out a third straight game for the Rams today against the Buccaneers. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Akers will be active for Los Angeles after returning to practice Thursday and Friday.

His role, however, will be determined by the flow of the game – a phrase Sean McVay uses all the time, often when answering questions about why a player wasn’t heavily involved.

Akers has missed the last two games due to “personal” reasons, specifically because of a disagreement with the team over the system, as Raheem Morris described it. The Rams tried to trade Akers before the Nov. 1 deadline but after being unable to do so, the two sides made amends and he returned to the team.

Rams’ RB Cam Akers will be active Sunday vs. the Buccaneers, per source. How much he plays will be predicated on the flow of the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

McVay met with Akers this week to discuss their options, leaving the door open for the team to potentially release the running back. It seems he’s committed to the Rams now, and the Rams feel they’re a better team with him, so he’s sticking in LA for now.

Akers, like the rest of the Rams’ running backs, has struggled this season and is averaging just 3 yards per carry with one touchdown.

