Cam Akers active for Rams, Larry Fitzgerald inactive for Cardinals

There’s finally some good news on the Rams’ injury front for their Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.

Rookie running back Cam Akers is active for Los Angeles after missing last week’s loss to Seattle with an ankle injury. Akers has been the Rams’ lead back late this season, accentuated by his 171-yard performance in a victory over the Patriots.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is active as well, after he was hospitalized as a precautionary measure for abdominal pain on Friday.

Los Angeles is playing Sunday’s game without key players on both offense and defense. Jared Goff is out with a thumb injury, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Michael Brockers are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The injury news is mostly positive for the Cardinals as well, with safety Budda Baker (neck), running back Chase Edmonds (hip), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), and tight end Darrell Daniels are active.

But wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) is not. He did not practice all week.

The rest of the Cardinals inactives are quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, cornerback Jace Whittaker, center Lamont Gaillard, and offensive lineman Joshua Miles.

For the Rams, Goff, quarterback Bryce Perkins, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and linebacker Micah Kiser are inactive. Blake Bortles will be the backup quarterback behind John Wolford. Bortles signed with the Rams off the Broncos’ practice squad this week, but was with L.A. in 2019.

The winner of this Week 17 matchup will advance to the postseason. If the Rams lose, they’ll still advance to the playoffs with a Bears loss to the Packers. But the Cardinals are eliminated if they lose.

