Calvin Turner, offense turn it up as Hawaii football scrimmage gets animated

Aug. 8—The University of Hawaii football team put on the pads and took off (most ) of the restrictions in Saturday morning's animated two-hour scrimmage at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

The eighth practice of training camp was the first to involve a three-quarter-length scrimmage in which every position but quarterback was a point of contact.

"Very basic, controlled, " coach Todd Graham said of the 100-plus plays at the venue that will serve as the Rainbow Warriors' home field for at least the next three seasons. "Very little (defensive ) pressure. Just lined up, old-fashioned football."

The run-and-gun offense continued to accelerate as the Warriors tried to match the no-huddle tempo that Graham developed at Tulsa and Arizona State. Graham praised the Warriors' improved perimeter blocking, particularly from the wideouts and power backs. Graham said 6-foot-6, 340-pound center Kohl Levao, who missed most of the 2020 season because of an injury, is setting the tone for the Warriors' "different physicality " this training camp.

Graham said the offense broke away for three touchdowns, including Calvin Turner's score. In the Warriors' third practice at the new retrofitted Ching field, Turner is gaining familiarity with the two-toned AstroTurf. "Nice, " Turner said of the spearmint-colored end zone. "I plan on being there a lot this year."

Turner led the Warriors with 11 touchdowns in nine games last year. This season, he is adding punt returning to his jobs as running back, receiver, wildcat quarterback and kickoff returner. He fielded several punts on Saturday.

"The plays are a lot simpler when we call tempo." Turner said. "I feel it's harder for the defense to set up and get formatted. It's harder on the defense and easier on us because we're able to get set fast and move fast."

Graham, who also coordinates the defense and special teams, said the linebackers have been one of the most impactful units in the first full week of training camp. Graham cited Penei Pavihi, who can play in the middle, outside or as an edge rusher. "Penei has stood out, " Graham said.

Jonah Laulu also has been effective as a defensive end who can attack the pocket or flex into the flats. Last year, Laulu alternated between defensive end and tight end in practices. He led UH's defensive linemen with five backfield tackles. He caught a scoring pass in the New Mexico Bowl. In the spring, Laulu practiced mostly on offense. In training camp, he has worked out on defense. He is projected to have roles on both sides of the line this season.

A year ago, the 6-foot-6 Laulu weighed 280 pounds. This camp, he is between 255 and 260 pounds. "I think that's a good weight for me to stay at playing end or tight end. ... My body type, being half Samoan, we carry weight a little better than, you know, other people. I'm cool at this weight playing tight end or defensive end. Got the speed still."

Graham said next Saturday's schedule will simulate game-day conditions with preparation, warmups and uniforms.