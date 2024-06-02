Calvin swim team teaches students in Thailand swim, survival skills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University swim team members traveled to Thailand this spring to teach life-saving water skills to students there.

Fourteen members of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at Calvin University headed to Thailand for a mission trip from May 8 through May 23. The coaches and students partnered with the Paladin Rescue Alliance which is an organization focused on rescuing those in human trafficking situations.

During the trip, Calvin swimmers taught local students water survival skills, English, cooking, CPR and other survival skills. Dan Gelderloos, the head swim coach at Calvin University, said that teaching water survival boosts confidence and it can transition to help in all types of situations.

“I think this all kind of goes into making this bigger than what’s just about swimming or going to school. I think it’s an experience for these students that allows them to connect with kids halfway around the world, and plant some seeds over there that will affect their lives,” Gelderloos said.

Over three trips, more than 50 student-athletes have participated in this program and funded their own trips.

