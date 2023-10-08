Calvin Ridley, Travis Etienne lead Jaguars to win over Bills in London

The Bills looked jet lagged on their long trip to London, and the Jaguars capitalized early Sunday with an impressive win.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Calvin Ridley had outstanding games, and the Jaguars' defense held Buffalo's offense largely in check, as the Jaguars won.

The game was plagued by penalties and injuries, when at times it felt like a play couldn't go by without a flag or a player on the field afterward. The most serious injury appeared to be the one suffered by Bills All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, who had to be carted off the field with his leg in a cast. Also apparently injured was Von Miller, playing in his first game since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year. There was no immediate word on the nature of Miller's injury.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen topped 300 passing yards, and receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both reached 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, but for long stretches in the game the Bills' offense couldn't get anything going. A string of three-and-outs plagued Buffalo early in the game, and in the second half the Bills were playing catch-up.

The win improves the Jaguars' record to 3-2, and for the moment they're in first place in the AFC South, although the winner of today's Colts-Titans game will also be 3-2, and the Texans can improve to 3-2 later today as well. That division is wide open, but the Jaguars have to be considered the favorites.

The loss drops the Bills to 3-2, and they have to be very disappointed after their big win over the Dolphins last week not to be able to hold onto their division lead. The Bills came out flat today, and it cost them.