NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on games

Calvin Ridley’s suspension will free up over $11 million in cap space

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Falcons fans can finally put the Calvin Ridley trade talk to rest as the former first-round pick was suspended for at least the 2022 season by the NFL for gambling on games last season.

Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list back in November, and allegedly was caught placing bets on NFL games later that month.

As painful as this is for a team that was already thin at receiver, Atlanta does get $11.1 million in cap relief as Ridley’s contract comes off the books this season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

For a team that is approximately $7 million over the salary cap, Ridley’s suspension does allow the team to have some breathing room financially. The former first-round pick has since tweeted in response that he does not have a gambling problem.

