Calvin Ridley suspended by the NFL for entire regular season

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football wide receiver and current Atlanta Falcon Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the entire 2022 NFL season. Ridley was found to have bet on NFL games during the 2021 season during a five-day period in November while he was on the non-football injury list, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Back in late October, Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football due to mental health concerns.

After the conclusion of the 2021 season, talks of Ridley returning started hitting the rumor mill, leading to talks of a potential trade for Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons.

Schefter also reported that multiple NFL teams had reached out to the Falcons inquiring of a potential trade for Ridley, but it was reported that the Falcons were declining those talks in good faith, knowing the potential ramifications Ridley could be facing in the near future.

Here is the NFL’s statement on the matter, also provided by Schefter.

It remains to be seen rather Ridley will again be able to play football in the NFL following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

