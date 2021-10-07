The Falcons will be without their best receiver when they take on the Jets this weekend.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London due to a personal matter.

“We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter,” the Falcons said in a statement.

Atlanta also declared receiver Russell Gage (ankle) and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle) won’t travel across the pond and are out.

Ridley leads the Falcons in with 255 yards and 27 receptions in 2021. He had seven catches on 13 targets in last week’s loss to Washington.

But Atlanta still has running back/offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson available. He leads the team with 354 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. Plus tight end Kyle Pitts has 15 catches for 189 yards so far in his rookie season.

Calvin Ridley out for Sunday’s game due to a personal matter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk