Calvin Ridley steals the show at first Jaguars training camp practice

Hype surrounding the addition of Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars was already at a fever pitch this offseason. Somehow the wide receiver pushed it higher Wednesday when he made his training camp debut with his new team.

Earlier in the offseason, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the team’s staff was working to “pump the brakes” on Ridley as he eased himself back into practices following a year-long suspension. That was no longer the case Wednesday with Pederson saying Ridley was a full go for camp. That was evident on the field where Ridley’s speed and skills were on full display.

Route-work Doug Pederson standing right at the end of the route. pic.twitter.com/Yiy1tmMD8C — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 26, 2023

“Just watching him, the way he runs, there’s not many guys like that,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after practice Wednesday. “Especially out of his breaks, he’s really crafty. Obviously, great ball skills and you haven’t even seen it yet because we’re not in full pads with full contact, but after the catch he’s really, really good too.

“In spring, we were still kind of working him in so we didn’t get a ton of reps, so now that we’re in camp, we’re full go, I’m excited to just continue to build on that. He’s going to fit in real well with that group.”

Ridley was acquired by the Jaguars in a deal just before the trade deadline in 2022 while he was still serving his suspension. When he makes his return to the field this fall, it’ll be Ridley’s first NFL action in nearly two years.

In four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, the former first-round pick recorded 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdown receptions.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire