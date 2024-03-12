Calvin Ridley reportedly ‘prefers to return’ to Jaguars over other offers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still working to bring back Calvin Ridley and it sounds like they have a leg up on the competition because the 29-year-old wide receiver isn’t in a hurry to leave Duval.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are pushing to sign Ridley but the receiver “currently prefers to return to Jacksonville.” Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, another team could be “a darkhorse lurking” in pursuit of Ridley.

The Jaguars haven’t been in a rush to get their deal done with Ridley, as signing him before 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday would mean their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft would transfer to the Atlanta Falcons as part of the 2022 trade that sent the receiver to Jacksonville. It’ll be a third-rounder going to Atlanta — regardless if Ridley re-signs with the Jaguars or leaves to join another team — if he’s still unsigned as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, the Jaguars agreed to a three-year deal with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis that’s expected to be sign when he becomes a free agent Wednesday. While some have suggested Davis is a subpar replacement for Ridley, it now seems Jacksonville is well-positioned to have a wide receiving corps with both Davis and Ridley.

