Calvin Ridley questionable to return with ankle injury

Matt Urben

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was playing well in the first half of Thursday night’s matchup against the Panthers, but has left the game with an ankle injury.

According to team reporter Kelsey Conway, Ridley is questionable to return.


Related

11 EDGE options for Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft

8 players to watch in Falcons' Week 8 matchup vs. Panthers

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 8 with Panthers Wire

Watch: Falcons game day hype video for Thursday night matchup

Falcons Week 8 Injury Report: McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers