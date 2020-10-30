Calvin Ridley questionable to return with ankle injury

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was playing well in the first half of Thursday night’s matchup against the Panthers, but has left the game with an ankle injury.
According to team reporter Kelsey Conway, Ridley is questionable to return.
Calvin Ridley is questionable to return with an ankle injury. #ATLvsCAR
— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) October 30, 2020
