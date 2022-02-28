Calvin Ridley to Patriots? ESPN writer floats potential trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a busy offseason ahead with several roster needs to address. The wide receiver position is near the top of the list.

As promising as Mac Jones' rookie campaign was, the young quarterback could use a dependable No. 1 wideout as looks to make a leap in Year 2. Slot receiver Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots with 866 receiving yards in 2021 while tight end Hunter Henry caught a team-high nine touchdown passes. Kendrick Bourne enjoyed a solid first season in New England, but fellow free-agent additions Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith underwhelmed.

Finding a true No. 1 option on the outside should be a focus for Bill Belichick and Co. this offseason. The 2022 NFL Draft features some intriguing names, but Belichick hasn't had the greatest luck with drafting wideouts -- Exhibit A: N'Keal Harry. Free agency will feature some elite-but-expensive options, including Davante Adams and Chris Godwin. Then, there's the trade market.

One name that's been floated around recently as a trade option is Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley. The 27-year-old missed most of the 2021 campaign to address his mental health and reportedly is looking for a "fresh start." Could that fresh start come in Foxboro?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell pitched a hypothetical Patriots trade for the former Alabama star in his recent column.

"Ridley was a superstar during his last full season with Atlanta, averaging 2.5 yards per route run and 9.4 yards per target," Barnwell wrote. "The 27-year-old has reportedly discussed a fresh start with the Falcons, who might need to use him to help rebuild their defense. There's an obvious fit between these two teams; a second-round pick and little-used edge rusher Chase Winovich should be enough to get Ridley to New England."

For a player as talented as Ridley, that's a deal Belichick and the Patriots would have to strongly consider. Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns during a 2020 season in which he was Second-Team All-Pro. However, he'll carry a cap hit of $11.1 million in 2022 and will be scheduled to hit free agency in 2023.

As for Winovich, the 2019 third-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make $965,000 in 2022. He played in 13 games last season, tallying 11 tackles with one QB hit and zero sacks.

Ridley would bring a major boost to the Patriots' offense next season, but there are plenty of other positions of need where that came from. In addition to the wide receiver spot, we can expect New England to focus on improving in the secondary as well as at the linebacker position.