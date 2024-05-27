Calvin Ridley named Titans’ most dangerous new addition

The Tennessee Titans swooped in at the last minute and signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley earlier this offseason. Not only did that bolster their own wide receiving corps., it also hurt the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked primed to bring Ridley back.

In an article naming every team’s most dangerous offseason addition, Ridley was the choice for the Titans in the eyes of Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.

Here are his thoughts on the signing before we get to why we wholeheartedly agree with Fowler’s pick:

Two years after trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans also signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal. The explosive perimeter threat will now pair with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Tyler Boyd to make life easier on second-year quarterback Will Levis.

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars currently look to be the favorites in the AFC South. However, keep an eye on Tennessee if Levis makes a jump in his second season.

Tennessee desperately needed to add at least one impact wide receiver this offseason, and they did just that by signing the best-available player at the position.

The Titans now have one of the better one-two punches with Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, which is huge for the development of Will Levis, who had nobody but Hopkins in 2023. As if Ridley wasn’t enough, Tennessee has since added a top slot receiver in Tyler Boyd, who will only help more.

Ridley can really do it all and adds another element to Tennessee’s passing attack. Not only is he a fantastic route-runner and a menace in the short-to-intermediate areas, he can also take the top off the defense and help make Tennessee’s offense more explosive.

Levis will be happy with that last part, in particular, as he loves to throw it deep. Hopefully the protection will be good enough for him to do that often.

The national media can clutch its pearls all it wants in regard to the money the Titans are paying the veteran wideout, but the simple fact of the matter is, it was a move the Titans had to make to help put their young quarterback in the best position possible to succeed ahead of what is a huge year for him.

