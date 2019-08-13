Calvin Ridley looks good in return from hamstring injury

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley hasn’t been able to do much in training camp, but the team still thinks he’s good to go for the regular season.

Ridley had only completed one full practice when he suffered a hamstring injury on July 25 that kept him out for more than two weeks. But Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Ridley returned to practice Sunday and “looked good.”

“It’s been about two weeks since he’s been out,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We did a good job to make sure that he was fully himself, with his strength, his quickness and his explosion. . . . It was great to have his energy back out there, too.”

Ridley had a good rookie season last year, catching 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns.