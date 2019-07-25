Calvin Ridley left practice with a tight hamstring

The Falcons haven’t cleared Julio Jones to start practicing yet and they saw their other starting wide receiver leave Thursday’s practice before it was over.

Calvin Ridley grabbed his hamstring while running a route and began working with trainers on the field. He tried to take one more rep before calling it a day.

Head coach Dan Quinn provided an update after the session and suggested he could return to action during when at some point in the next round of practices. The Falcons are off on Friday and then have four straight days of work.

“He had a tight hamstring,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “He looked good, but we didn’t want, at this space, guys are really pushing to make anything where it could go longer, so I expect him to be back on the next turn through.”

The Falcons will play the Hall of Fame Game next Thursday and Ridley was unlikely to see much, if any, time in that game even without a hamstring issue.