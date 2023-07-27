Calvin Ridley: I just want my reputation and name back

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley took part in his first training camp practice with the Jaguars on Wednesday and that marks one more step on his long path back to playing in the NFL.

Ridley played in a game for the Falcons in Week Seven of the 2021 season, but then stepped away from the team for mental health reasons. Ridley bet on football during his time away from the team, which led to him being suspended for the entire 2022 season and he was traded to the Jaguars during his ban.

Ridley flashed plenty of ability during his first three NFL seasons and he said on Wednesday that he's "more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost" during his time away from the game.

"I want to get back to doing what I do, because I love football," Ridley said, via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com. "I just want my reputation and my name back. That's what I'm here to do."

Ridley's first day of camp left him with an important admirer. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be charged with getting the ball to Ridley and he called, via the team's website, the wideout's play was "impressive" with "great ball skills" after the opening practice of the summer.

Should similar reviews surface in the regular season, Ridley will be well on his way toward being known for his on-field production rather than his off-field issues.