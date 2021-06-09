Breaking News:

Pacers fire head coach Nate Bjorkgren after 1 tumultuous season

Calvin Ridley out of Falcons’ minicamp after foot surgery

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
With Julio Jones in Tennessee, Calvin Ridley is now the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver. But he’s not on the field for the team’s minicamp.

That’s because Ridley recently underwent foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The surgery is described as minor, and Ridley is expected to be good to go for training camp.

With Jones injured for much of last season, Ridley emerged as the Falcons’ leading receiver, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards. The Falcons expect Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts to be building blocks of their passing offense for years to come, and they hope this injury is just a minor blip in Ridley’s career.

Calvin Ridley out of Falcons’ minicamp after foot surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

