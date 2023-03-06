Calvin Ridley reinstated by NFL after yearlong suspension for gambling on games

NFL wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended during the 2022 season for gambling, was reinstated by the league on Monday.

Ridley, 28, was suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He applied to be reinstated last month.

Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last November. He is eligible to participate in all team activities, effective immediately, the NFL’s statement on the matter said. Jacksonville’s offseason program begins in April.

“We look forward to building a relationship with Calvin as both an individual and as a player,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “Calvin is a proven playmaker and we are excited to see him compete among and with his new teammates."

What did Calvin Ridley say about being reinstated?

“Today's reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgment,” Ridley said in a statement released by the Jaguars.

“I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different. I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

Ridley will play on the fifth year of his rookie contract, worth $11.116 million in 2023.

What did Calvin Ridley bet, leading to NFL suspension?

Ridley spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, with his best season coming in 2020, when he had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Ridley played in only five games during the 2021 season, citing mental health issues.

During Ridley’s time away, Ridley acknowledged he bet on NFL games for a total of $1,500.

“I don't have a gambling problem,” Ridley said at the time.

Ridley placed mobile wagers in Florida through Hard Rock Sportsbook in late November 2021.

Ridley's betting activity was recognized by the company, which informed the NFL's sports data provider, Genius Sports. The NFL was then alerted of Ridley’s bets.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said to Ridley in a letter informing him of his indefinite suspension: “Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.”

The NFL said although some of those parlays included the Falcons, it “uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

No coaches, staff, teammates or other players were aware of his betting activity.

Ridley has 248 catches for 3,342 yards with 28 touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per catch, in 49 career games.

