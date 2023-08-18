Calvin Ridley has advice for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams on gambling suspension

Calvin Ridley is back on the football field after serving a yearlong suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, in a new uniform but otherwise looking like he never left.

He's getting a fresh start with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a tumultuous end to his five years with the Atlanta Falcons, and he's rooting for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams to find similar success once his six-game gambling suspension ends.

"I don’t think his situation is that bad," Ridley told the Free Press after the Lions and Jaguars finished joint practices Thursday in Allen Park. "He got blessed. They gave him six games, he’s still out here practicing with the team, his team still wants him. I think he’s in good shape. Just continue to get better and stay in shape. They’re allowing you to be here, you’re good."

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks with injured wide receiver Jameson Williams during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Ridley was suspended indefinitely last March after he admitted he bet on NFL games during a leave of absence he took from the Falcons to focus on his mental health.

He missed all of last season, and the Falcons traded him to Jacksonville in the midst of his suspension.

Williams was banned six games this spring for betting on non-NFL games from a team facility. Four other Lions also were suspended in a league-wide probe that ensnared nine players from five teams.

The Lions waived four of their suspended players, but kept Williams, a first-round pick in 2022, on their roster and intend for him to be an important part of their passing game this fall.

Ridley and Williams, Alabama products who played at the school four years apart, worked out together in Florida this offseason, and Ridley said he's willing to reach out to Williams and be a mentor if he needs any help.

Asked what advice he would give Williams about how to spend his time during his suspension, Ridley said, "Just keep working out."

Wide receivers Antoine Green (80) and Jameson Williams talk on the field during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

"I think that’ll be easy for him," Ridley said. "He’s very young, very talented. Just keep working out and it’ll be all right. Just like me, on my time off I just worked out as much as I could, I wanted to, and as soon as I came back I was still the same normal, pretty much."

Williams missed practice Thursday with a hamstring injury he suffered Wednesday and likely will not play the rest of the preseason.

He cannot practice with the team during his suspension, but can return to the facility in Week 4 and is eligible to play in games beginning Oct. 22.

Williams said earlier this summer he plans to bring his trainer to town during his suspension to stay in shape.

"We'll just get some work," he said. "I'm going to stay in the playbook a lot, make sure I’m heavy on that. Just wait."

Ridley, who had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, his most recent full season, said he sees greatness in Williams' future, once he's able to get on the field.

Williams played sparingly in six games last season after missing time rehabbing a college knee injury, but was a dynamic playmaker in his one season at Alabama, when he had 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ridley said Williams is "good at everything," has "ridiculous" speed and "doesn’t know how good he is yet."

"He’s a superstar, man, for sure," Ridley said. "I love him. I worked out with him a couple times in the offseason. He’s got everything he needs, man, just get off of his suspension and get back to doing what you do."

