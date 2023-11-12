Calvin Petersen with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Calvin Petersen (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 11/11/2023
Calvin Petersen (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 11/11/2023
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly was among the team executives with Oubre at the hospital Saturday.
The 49ers have lost their last three games while their star receiver and left tackle dealt with their respective injuries.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The NBA in-season tournament was back in action Friday.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Virginia said Saturday that Jones was able to "briefly walk" the day after his surgery.
Being open and communicating with teammates, trying to lead with Kyle Kuzma and learning French are all key parts of Poole's efforts to build a foundation in Washington.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
Taylor Swift will have to settle for the second-sexiest Kelce brother.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 10 of the fantasy football season!