Calvin Munson, James Ferentz signed to active roster by Patriots

Patriots elevate two players to active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots signed two players to their active roster Wednesday, one from their own practice squad and one from outside the organization.

Linebacker Calvin Munson, who spent two years on New England's practice squad in 2018 and 2019, was signed off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins while offensive lineman James Ferentz, who has been up and down between the practice squad and active roster for the Patriots over the last several seasons, was again elevated to the 53-man roster.

In addition, cornerbacks Brian Poole and De'Vante Bausby were signed to New England's practice squad.

Munson returns to Foxboro after appearing in all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, where he played primarily on special teams for former Patriots assistant Brian Flores. The 26-year-old Munson figures to slot into the role of Harvey Langi in New England, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Ferentz has already played in three games for the Patriots in 2021, playing every snap on offense in Weeks 5 and 6 at guard. The 32-year-old Ferentz has appeared in 27 games for New England since the start of the 2018 season.