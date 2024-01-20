Calvin Johnson is ‘extremely happy’ for the Lions and to be around the team

For many years, Calvin Johnson wanted little to do with the Detroit Lions. Their uneasy split following his unexpected retirement after the 2015 season, and the team’s demand that the Hall of Fame wide receiver pay back some of his bonus money, weighed heavily on the Lions fan base.

The animosity has largely faded in recent times, since owner Sheila Hamp took over and Johnson’s one-time Lions teammate Dan Campbell became the head coach. Johnson has been honored inside Ford Field, and he was prominently on the sidelines for the franchise’s first postseason victory since the 1991 season last Sunday night.

As Johnson told the Jim Rome Show in an interview this week, being part of the Lions success was very important to him.

“It was extremely important,” Johnson responded. “To bring my family back around the organization, to be here in such at time where my brother Dan (Campbell), he’s having success here … it’s important.”

All the negative energy between Johnson and the organization appears gone.

“I’m glad that we’re walking in the right direction,” Johnson added. “And I’m extremely happy for this team right now.”

