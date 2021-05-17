Calvin Anderson signs tender

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson has signed his exclusive rights tender with the Broncos.

Anderson, 25, played all 16 games last season, with two starts. He saw action on 132 offensive plays and 67 on special teams.

He started at left tackle against the Panthers and right tackle against the Raiders.

Anderson will be in the mix for the starting right tackle job along with veterans Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming. The Broncos lost starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James for the season after he tore his Achilles while working out, and Denver since has cut him.

Anderson entered the NFL with New England as a college free agent in 2019. He didn’t make it to training camp with the Patriots but signed with the Jets.

Anderson was on the Jets’ practice squad until the Broncos signed him Oct. 1, 2019. He spent 12 weeks on Denver’s active roster in 2019 but didn’t appear in a game.

