Calvin Anderson posts goodbye message to Broncos after leaving in free agency

To #BroncosCountry Thank you so much for embracing me. I’ve always been counted out, but you gave me a chance to flourish and develop myself as a player. I’m forever grateful to George Paton, Mike Munchak, and so many others. I will always be proud of my time as a Bronco 🙏🏿 — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) March 14, 2023

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Calvin Anderson tweeted out a heartfelt goodbye to Broncos Country after he signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he thanked the fans, Denver general manager George Paton and former offensive line coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak.

Anderson began his career with the Broncos in 2020, dressing for a career-high 16 games that season. Over the last three years, Anderson earned 12 starts. Last year, Anderson started seven games when Denver’s offensive line was plagued by injuries.

Anderson was first signed by the Patriots after the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Texas. Anderson was later waived by New England, before signing with the New York Jets. The Jets then became the second team to waive him before Denver signed Anderson in October 2019.

Anderson now returns to the Patriots on a two-year deal, and will be thrust into Bill Belichick’s offense to compete for playing time at offensive tackle.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Here are Michael Burton's contract details with the Broncos Report: Denver 'doesn’t appear' interested in trading a WR Broncos re-sign safety P.J. Locke Broncos officially announce 6 free agent signings Do the Broncos have any splash moves left in free agency?

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire