Calvin Anderson expected to replace Garett Bolles on Broncos’ offensive line

After losing Garett Bolles to a season-ending leg injury, the Denver Broncos are expected to turn to an in-house candidate to replace him.

The next man up on Denver’s depth chart is Calvin Anderson, a fourth-year player who has started five games as an injury fill-in over the last two seasons. Anderson (6-5, 300 pounds) is yet to commit a penalty or allow a sack in the NFL, according to STATS.

The 26-year-old tackle is the most likely candidate to start in the place of Bolles when the Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Denver is also expected to have Billy Turner return this week after he sat out the team’s first five games with a knee injury. Turner will likely replace Cam Fleming at right tackle, and Anderson seems more likely than Fleming to start on the left side.

Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton is also eligible to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list this week. Compton can play multiple positions on the line, but he’s played primarily as a right tackle. He will likely be a backup swing guard/tackle once cleared to play.

List

Twitter couldn't believe Russell Wilson said 'Let's Ride' after ugly loss

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire