Calvert-Lewin 'gives you everything' - Wright

Everton claimed their first Premier League win in 14 games against fellow relegation battlers Burnley, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on an error by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to score his second goal in as many games.

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says he is hoping Calvert-Lewin can remain fit and help the Toffees to safety: "You are just hoping, for his sake, that he can get to have a real run of fitness. He is somebody that, when he is playing, he gives you everything.

"We know that Burnley are going to play out, they are not going to change the way that they play.

"So, when you look at the goal, you look at Muric's position. It is as if he can't see Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it's like he has got Harry Potter's invisible coat on or something. How come he has not seen him there?

"It was like Muric wasn't even paying attention. This is one of Burnley's problems - they are trying to play out from the back and they are causing themselves problems."

