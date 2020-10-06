Calvert Hall hires Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones as wide receivers coach

Former Raven Jacoby Jones hired as WR coach at Calvert Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore area high school Calvert Hall made headlines on Tuesday by adding former Raven and Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones to its staff as a wide receivers coach.

Coach Josh Ward ‘04 and @CHCTouchdown have announced Jacoby Jones as the team’s wide receivers coach. Welcome to The Hall, Coach! pic.twitter.com/k1acFeGQhD — Calvert Hall College (@calverthall) October 6, 2020

A former Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection during a nine-year career, Jones certainly brings name recognition to the Calvert Hall coaching staff. The hiring comes weeks after Cardinals head coach Josh Ward told the Baltimore Sun that he was looking to build a “national program” at the school.

Jones put on a memorable performance in Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers, catching a 56-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco, then returning the 2nd-half kickoff a Super Bowl record 108 yards for another touchdown, helping lead the Ravens to the Lombardi Trophy.

In all, Jones returned five kicks for scores during a three-year stint in Baltimore. He officially retired as a Raven after signing a one-day contract in 2017.