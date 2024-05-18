Calvary's season ends in championship loss to Shalom

May 17—CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary's season came to an end in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, falling 8-0 to Shalom on Thursday.

Before the game, Reagan Getz, Traci Michael, Bethany Carrington and Allie Scritchfield from the Eagles (9-4) as first-team All-MDCC selections.

Scritchfield was the conference's player of the year.

After the game, Lauren Engle, Carrington and Scritchfield were named to the all-tournament team.

"The Calvary players came up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, even after playing a great game and leaving everything on the field," Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. "The Shalom girls played a great game and were determined not to let the home crowd down."

Chloe Martin recorded a hat trick for the Flames.

She scored unassisted at the 15 minute mark of the first half and the 58:07 mark of the second half.

Martin scored off a Addison Adams assist at the 60:17 mark of the second half.

Kacey Wise scored twice in the first half at the 35 minute mark off a Kaitlyn Thomas assist, then off a Jaicee Keller pass at the 38:12 mark.

Adria Rheam scored off an Adams feed at the 25:10 mark of the first half.

Shalom led 4-0 at halftime.

Thomas scored off a Keller assist at the 56:17 mark of the second half.

Adams added an unassisted goal at the 65:14 mark of the second half.

Shalom finished with a 36-13 advantage in shots and 4-2 edge in corners.

Michael saved 16 shots for the Eagles.

Ana Pineski recorded eight saves for the Flames.