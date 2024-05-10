Calvary girls win regular season finale

May 9—CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary ended the regular season with a 3-1 win at Cumberland Valley on Thursday.

"Calvary is very lucky to get out of Chambersburg with a win as CVCS played a really good game," Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. "We will have to clean up our game as we get ready for a rematch Tuesday evening at home in the first round of playoffs."

The Eagles (8-3) opened the scoring at the 12:36 mark when Allie Scritchfield sent a through ball to Bethany Carrington.

Lauren Engle, an eighth-grader, scored at the 30:19 mark off a Carrington feed.

Calvary led 2-0 at halftime despite being outshot 8-5.

Julia Waltz opened the second half with an unassisted goal for the Blazers at the 55:15 mark.

Engle scored her second goal at the 66:50 mark off a Weeks assist.

Cumberland Valley finished with a 18-11 advantage in shots and 7-5 edge in corners.

Traci Michael saved 14 shots for the Eagles while Selah Livengood added three.

Haven Moats stopped six shots for the Blazers.

The Eagles will host Cumberland Valley in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.