Calvary girls rout Cumberland Valley, 5-0, on Senior Night

May 1—CRESAPTOWN — Seniors Bethany Carrington and Allie Scritchfield combined for four goals and two assists to lead Calvary to a 5-0 Senior Night victory over Cumberland Valley on Monday.

Carrington recorded a hat trick, while Scritchfield added a goal and two assists.

The two senior captains teamed up on Calvary's first goal, when Scritchfield assisted a Carrington goal at the 1:47 mark.

The Eagles found their second goal with 24:15 on the clock. Lauren Engle set up Danielle Gilpin with a pass, and Gilpin found the back of the net from approximately 10 yards out.

Calvary (5-2) gave itself a 3-0 halftime lead after Engle fed a pass to Scritchfield, who placed the ball in the corner of the goal.

Traci Michael played the first half in goal, but she moved into the field and connected with Carrington 17 minutes into the second half for a score. Carrington completed her hat trick at the 67:30 mark, assisted by Scritchfield.

Calvary had a 28-3 edge in shots and 3-0 in corner kicks.

Haven Moats made 18 saves in goal for Cumberland Valley. Michael and Selah Livengood combined for a cleansheet, coming up with two and one saves, respectively.

Calvary visited Shalom on Tuesday and is at Heritage on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.