Calvary girls fall to Shalom, 4-1

May 2—CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Addison Adams scored a pair of unassisted goals, leading Shalom to a 4-1 win over Calvary on Tuesday.

Adams scored three minutes into the game for the Flames.

Just over two minutes later, Chloe Martin scored off a Jaicee Keller assist at the 5:03 mark.

Keller picked up her second assist at the 11 minute mark, finding Emily Rebok to give Shalom a 3-0 halftime lead.

The Eagles (5-3) struck first in the second half when Allie Scritchfield took a free kick from midfield and found Bethany Carrington who scored from the six yard box at the 19:42 mark.

Adams capped off the Flames' victory with another unassisted goal at the 67:15 mark.

Shalom outshot Calvary 28-7 and had a 3-1 edge in corners.

Traci Michael saved 20 shots in goal for the Eagles.

Ana Pinieski recorded three saves for the Flames.

Calvary played at Heritage on Thursday.