Calvary football’s John Simon IV following dad’s footsteps to Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech’s football team picked up a legacy commitment recently, as Calvary wide receiver John “Jay” Simon IV verbally committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Simon is the son of Grambling State assistant head coach and offensive coordinator John Simon Jr., who was a standout running back and wide receiver at Tech just over two decades ago.

“Man, we are all super excited,” John Simon said.

The significance of the decision wasn’t lost his son.

“I feel like everything just comes full circle,” Jay Simon said. “My dad going there really didn’t play any part of me committing, but to play on the same field he did – putting on that same uniform he did – is definitely surreal.”

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound three-star recruit caught 24 passes for 371 yards and seven TDs last season in eight games. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch and 46.4 receiving yards per game. His junior numbers were slightly better with 33 catches for 516 yards and nine scores. Because of Calvary’s lopsided district games, Simon’s playing time was often limited in the latter half of the season.

“I am the first receiver and only receiver that coach (Jake) Brown has personally offered in my class,” Simon said. “Since then, he’s been pouring into me and showing me he really believes in me to change his receiver room. We’ve got a great connection, as well as knowing coach Teddy Veal personally – and becoming close with coach TK and (Sonny) Cumbie. Feels like family in Ruston.”

Coach Simon was a memorable athlete at Tech from 1998-2001. He caught a pass in what was an NCAA-record 36 consecutive games while piling up more than 4,000 all-purpose yards. He was key in the Bulldogs’ first WAC title and first bowl appearance in 11 seasons. During his senior season John Simon received the Humanitarian Award at the Humanitarian Bowl and was the recipient of the Louisiana Tech President’s Award.

He played with Tennessee and Washington in a three-year NFL career.

Jay Simon’s younger brother, James is an uncommitted four-star running back with more than 16 offers, including Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, La. Tech, Texas and Texas A&M.

