Calvary falls in MDCC playoff opener

May 14—HAGERSTOWN — Heritage plated five runs in a third inning, Noah Poe pitched into the fifth inning and Calvary dropped its Mason-Dixon Christian Conference opener, 8-1, on Monday.

Calvary finishes with a 3-12 record.

Aden Cole and Micah Wilson hit home runs for Heritage. Cole had four runs batted in, and Wilson drove in a pair.

Poe threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings of no-hit ball with nine strikeouts and a walk. Ryan Hollinger threw the final 2 1/3, allowing an unearned run on one hit with three Ks.

Silas Leith took the loss for Calvary, surrendering five unearned runs on three hits, fanning four and walking two. Levi Carrington tossed three innings of relief in which he allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out six.

Cory Vogtman singled for Calvary's lone hit and scored its only run.