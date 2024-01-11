Calvary Day's Doopah Coleman narrows list of college choices, talks Nick Saban retirement

Calvary Day football star Edward "Doopah" Coleman had a frustrating junior season as an injury limited him to playing in just five full games for a Cavalier squad that reached the Class 3A state semis and finished with a 13-1 record.

But the physical setback is behind him, and it didn't slow down college recruitment for the 3-star receiver.

On Wednesday night, the junior announced that he has narrowed down his college choices to a top six that includes Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee.

He has made visits to all of those schools except Tennessee. He has visits to Alabama set for next week, and then to FSU the week after that.

Coleman said he was shocked to hear about the retirement of Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban on Wednesday.

"It broke my heart when I heard — I didn't expect that," said Coleman, who had 29 catches for 240 yards and two scores, while rushing for 147 yards and four scores on 18 carries in limited action this season. "But I think it's all part of God's plan. I've talked to a few coaches there and they said that Coach Saban will be the one who picks the next coach, so Alabama is not going to fall out of my top six. I'm still going to look into it."

Doopah Coleman of Calvary Day breaks a tackle to gain enough yardage for a first down in a 2022 game.

Coleman and his mother took a trip to Ohio State to see the Buckeyes beat Maryland in October, and he visited UGA over the summer. He came away greatly impressed by the programs, coaches and facilities at both programs.

He said having to watch much of his junior season from the sideline was tough, but he tried to make the best of it after suffering a tear in his gluteus which he has just about fully recovered from.

"It was definitely hard, and I was back at about 90% for the playoffs," Coleman said. "But I tried to look at it as an opportunity for my brothers on the team to get their chance. I think it put guys like Caden (Arnold) in a position to have a great season like he did. So I was just trying to support on my teammates."

Arnold announced his commitment as a preferred walk-on with Georgia Southern on Thursday morning.

Calvary Day Coach Mark Stroud said Coleman had a great attitude this season, despite dealing with the injury — and is looking forward to coach him for one more season and see what his future entails for the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder.

"The injury held Doopah back this year, but he has already proven what he can do on the field since he was a freshman," Stroud said. "Doopah is super strong and very physical and has great ball skills as a receiver. And he's a hybrid that you can use in the backfield or as an inside slot. He's got a great set of tools in his box.

"He can catch and run with speed and power and has all those things that make him so dynamic. I think college coaches love him because they see they won't have to change their personnel when they come in with a different offensive attack mode. He makes it tough for defensive coordinators to prepare a game plan against."

Calvary's Doopah Coleman is forced out of bounds by Thomasville's Tyreek Williams as he reaches the first down maker during a 2023 playoff game.

Coleman said he hopes to make his college decision before his senior season begins. He is constantly fielding texts and calls from Power 5 programs seeking his commitment and is also hearing plenty from his senior teammates Michael Smith, the tight end who has signed with South Carolina, and Jake Merklinger, the star quarterback who is headed to Tennessee, where he has also enrolled early.

"Mike (Smith) keeps telling me that if I come to South Carolina, he's going to take care of me. South Carolina was the first one (of his top six) that offered me and the whole coaching staff has treated me good. It feels like a home away from home. And Jake keeps telling me they are ready for me to come visit — wanting me to build a better relationship with Tennessee. They both want me to come and ball out with them."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Calvary Day football star Doopah Coleman talks Nick Saban retirement