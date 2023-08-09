What Calvary Day football team is focused on after run to state quarterfinals last season

The Calvary Day football team is loaded with top-notch talent with six players racking up Power Five offers, led by senior quarterback Jake Merklinger, who has committed to Tennessee.

Coaches from the best programs in the country are flocking to the campus on Waters Avenue, and most of the top national recruiting reporters have made their stops. But veteran Mark Stroud, in his 32nd season coaching high school football, aims to keep his players grounded.

"We've got a lot of really good players who have been told how great they are for most of their lives," Stroud said. "We tell them they are just part of the deal and they are an extension of someone else. We make sure they are connected with everyone on the team and the kids get it. They don't care who gets the credit (for our success). They understand that philosophy, because when you don't have humility things can go bad fast."

The Cavaliers moved up from Class A Private and won the Region 3-3A title last season, advancing to the Class 3A state quarterfinals where they lost to state runner-up Cedar Grove 30-0. Calvary finished the year with a 12-1 record.

Blessed with ultra-talented offensive skill players, the Cavs have no weaknesses in that aspect of the game. Michael Smith, the 6-4, 235-pound senior tight end, has committed to South Carolina. Junior receiver Doopah Coleman's recruitment has blown up as he picked up offers from Ohio State and Georgia in the offseason. Junior Thomas Blackshear transferred from Benedictine and holds offers including UGA and Alabama. And senior Caden Arnold has offers from schools like Stetson and Wayne State.

Head Coach Mark Stroud gives direction to players while running drills during practice at Calvary Day School.

The quartet combined for 116 receptions, 2,314 yards receiving and 39 scoring catches last season.

"We're very fortunate to have one the best receiving corps in the country," Merklinger said. "And the best thing about it is that they are all great people too. They are unselfish and work with each other to help our team succeed."

Quarterback Jake Merklinger looks to throw down the field during practice at Calvary Day School.

Stroud says his squad can match up with anyone with the group of offensive skill players he has, but said the team learned a lesson in the playoff loss to Cedar Grove.

"We feel really good about the skill guys we have, but one of our goals this season is to be tougher on the lines of scrimmage," Stroud said. "We've been good in the past and had hard workers on the line. We've learned in the last few years in the playoffs that a lot of teams have good skill guys, but the difference once you're deep in the playoffs comes from those guys who put their hand down in the dirt on both side of the ball. We've got to be more physical and better there."

Edward "Doopah" Coleman makes a catch while running drills at Calvary Day School.

Senior John Offer will be a key man anchoring the offensive line at center, as he'll protect Merklinger and open holes for senior running back Trevor Strowbridge, who is also a standout defensive back with offers including Minnesota.

On the defensive front, junior Walter "Buddy" Mathis Jr. moves into a leadership role with the graduation of Terry Simmons, now playing at Duke. Mathis has offers including Auburn, Clemson, South Carolina and USC.

Jordan Davis returns at linebacker for his senior season. He led the team with 100 tackles last year, including 21 for losses. Amare Drew is another to watch at cornerback.

"We'll be on the smaller side defensively, but we'll game plan to our situation and use schematics to create different looks," Stroud said.

Mathis, at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, is the exception to the size rule on defense. His confidence is riding high after seeing his recruitment soar.

Thomas Blackshear moves in to make a catch while running drills at Calvary Day School.

"I think we took that loss to Cedar Grove personal," Mathis said. "We felt like we didn't play to our full ability in that game. We've come back and worked harder, and we want to make it to the finals this year."

Smith made his college decision to commit with the Gamecocks early so he could focus on his final season with the Cavs.

"This is our senior season and we want to compete at the highest level," he said. "I feel like it's the championship or bust. Our senior class is leading by example. We all feed off each other and I think we can get the job done."

