How Calvary Day is approaching rematch with Cedar Grove, this time in state semifinals

Over the past three seasons, Calvary Day football has posted a 36-2 record, with the Cavs suffering their first loss of the season in the state quarterfinals in the last two years.

Last season, the Cavs saw their season come to a close on the road against Cedar Grove in a 30-0 loss to a team that lost to Sandy Creek in the state finals.

Now Calvary Day, ranked No. 1 among Class 3A teams in the state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has a chance to avenge that loss, on the road once again, but this time with a state championship berth on the line in a state semifinal against Cedar Grove.

Calvary (13-0) will face the No. 2 ranked Saints (8-5) Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at William Buck Godfrey Stadium in Decatur.

Calvary's Caden Arnold sprints along the sideline during a 2nd round matchup against Thomasville on Nov 17, 2023.

Cedar Grove, a winner of state titles in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021, the last one under current coach John Adams, graduated a strong senior class last spring, but has a wealth of talented players who have played a rugged schedule. The Saints' five losses came against teams with a combined record of 51-11.

The Saints have a standout dual-threat quarterback in EJ Colson, a junior who has committed to Central Florida. Junior running back Bo Walker, who has committed to Georgia, rushed for 121 yards and two scores in a 28-14 win over Mary Persons in the quarterfinals. Sophomore receiver Devin Carter, committed to Florida State, had four catches for 80 yards and a score and also threw a touchdown pass in the win. He's the son of former Florida State and NFL standout Dexter Carter.

"Cedar Grove has some very talented skill guys and they're really aggressive and good on special teams, so we're going to need to be sound there," Calvary Day coach Mark Stroud said. "That running back (Walker) can make a play when there's no play there, and they have guys with speed on the perimeter. We need to tackle well and try to keep the ball away from them."

Stroud said the Calvary defense, which posted seven straight shutouts before the 42-21 quarterfinal win over Wesleyan Friday, has been a key to the team's success.

"We might not have a lot of stars on defense, but the guys play extremely well together," Stroud said. "Their eyes are always in the right place, they play really tough and physical and they are a unified group."

Walter Mathis, Jr. of Calvary day pushes through the line to pressure Wesleyan's quarterback.

Buddy Mathis, the 6-3, 285-pound junior defensive lineman with offers including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, is the star recruit from the unit. Junior linebacker Cutter Powell leads the unit with 76 tackles and Brody Dawson, Chase Lucas and Trevor Strowbridge are also key players. Standout tight end Michael Smith, the senior headed to South Carolina, has been getting time in the defensive backfield and could get more after senior Amare Drew was lost for the season after an injury last week.

Calvary has one of the top passing offenses in the nation led by Tennessee-bound senior Jake Merklinger, who has completed 73 % of his passes for 2,723 yards with 33 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

His classmate, Caden Arnold, leads the team with 49 catches for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith has 28 catches for 638 yards and 11 scores, and blue-chip junior recruit Doopah Coleman has returned strong from injuries recently — he has more than 400 yards receiving and rushing and six touchdowns on the season, with three scores in the playoffs.

Calvary quarterback Jake Merklinger fights for yardage as Savannah Country Day's Hayes Beaver attempts to bring him down on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Savannah Country Day.

The Cavs are hoping to get back another top recruit in junior receiver Thomas Blackshear. He has 27 catches for 551 yards and five scores, but hasn't played in the last five games. Stroud said they would have a better idea on Blackshear's status after Wednesday's practice.

"Everyone is saying this is going to be the best game in Class 3A this year," Arnold said. "We're going to stay humble and not let momentum shifts in the game affect how we play. We know there will be moments that don't go our way, but we have to stick to our game plan and battle through it.

"I think our strength this season is that we play together and we have some of the best skill players in the state," Arnold said. "Our defense has stepped up and played well. We're playing as a team and that's what has helped us be so dominant."

