Calvary beats Heritage; Fort Hill wins again; Hampshire routed

Apr. 9—POTOMAC PARK — Calvary scored four runs in the first inning, and Levi Carrington and Alex Getz held back the Heritage bats in a 5-2 Calvary win Monday.

"I thought our defense did a nice job having our pitchers' back," Calvary head coach Don Swogger said. "It seems like we are settling in on offense as well."

The Eagles (3-2, 1-2 Mason Dixon Christian Conference) led 4-1 after the first inning and tacked on an insurance run in the fourth. Heritage scored a run in the fifth but didn't score again.

Cory Vogtman drove in two runs, and Riley O'Brien, Eli Ziler and Ben Getz had an RBI each. Carrington and Getz had two hits apiece.

Carrington got the win on the mound allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in four innings of work. Alex Getz earned the save after giving up a run on three hits in three frames.

T. Britner and J. Britner doubled twice each for Heritage. First names were not provided.

Calvary is at Grace on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Fort Hill 10, Hancock 0

HANCOCK — Fort Hill has already doubled its win total from last year in eight games after a five-inning rout of Hancock Monday.

The Sentinels (4-4) were just 2-15 last year and were 3-12 in 2022.

The Fort Hill trio of Carson Bender, Christian Riley and Steven Spencer combined to limit Hancock to one hit and struck out 10.

Bender got the win, fanning five and walking none over three innings of one-hit ball.

Bryson Metz tallied two hits, and Logan Vanmeter drove in two runs. Vanmeter and Spencer scored two times each.

Logan Trumpower got the loss for Hancock, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits in four frames.

Fort Hill was at No. 3 Northern on Tuesday and hosts No. 1 Keyser on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Martinsburg 16, Hampshire 3

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Owen Ruppenthal homered and Lane Delauter picked up the win on the mound in Martinsburg's rout of Hampshire on Monday.

Delauter — the brother of Chase Delauter, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft — and a James Madison commit — allowed three runs on two hits, striking out six and walking five in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Isaac Grove tripled and Braeden Ovideo doubled three times for Martinsburg, which improved to 14-1 with the victory.

Hampshire was out-hit 17-2. Brady Stump was handed the loss on the mound.

The Trojans (3-7) are at No. 5 Frankfort on Wednesday at 7 p.m.