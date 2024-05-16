Calvary advances to MDCC finals

May 16—CRESAPTOWN — After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Calvary rallied in the second half to advance to the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, defeating Cumberland Valley 3-2 on Tuesday at Liberty Field.

"Cumberland Valley brought a hard fought and physical game to Cresaptown Tuesday evening," Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said.

The Blazers struck first at the 26:45 mark when Julia Waltz scored unassisted.

A misplayed ball by the Eagles (9-3) led to an own goal at the 38:15 mark.

After each team attempted seven shots in the first half, Calvary outshot Cumberland Valley 8-5 after the break.

At the 42:57 mark of the second half, Allie Scritchfield sent a corner kick to Reagan Weeks to put the Eagles on the board.

Lauren Engle sent a perfect pass to Bethany Carrington who tied the game at the 68:40 mark.

Reagan Getz, one of the MDCC's top defenders, moved up on offense and scored off of Engle's second assist at the 70:15 mark.

Calvary finished with an edge in shots (15-12) and corners (5-3).

Haven Moats saved 10 shots for Cumberland Valley.

Traci Michael stopped nine shots for the Eagles.

Calvary will head to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania for the MDCC Championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Eagles will be the designated home team against Shalom.

